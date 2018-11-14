KFD: 4 skydivers jump from plane after mid-air scare over Kauai

HANAPEPE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A skydiving tour over Kauai ended with an emergency landing Monday morning, according to authorities.
The Kauai Fire Department said four passengers and the pilot were on board the plane when — at 4,000 feet in the air — the pilot reported a mechanical issue and declared an emergency just before 10 a.m.
The plane is owned by Skydive Kauai, officials added.
A preliminary police report said the pilot instructed the jumpers to exit the aircraft. Authorities said a male instructor with a female tandem jumper exited, followed by a female instructor with a male tandem jumper.
Once the jumpers were out of the plane, the pilot navigated the aircraft to the Port Allen Airport where he was able to land without incident.
“Following the mayday call, rescue specialists aboard Air 1 located the female jump-instructor with her passenger in a remote, grassy area near Hanapepe Valley. They were transported via Air 1 back to the Skydive Kauai office in Hanapepe,” KFD officials said.
The second pair of skydivers was able to land safely at Eleele Elementary School, where they were driven back to the company headquarters in a private vehicle.
No one was injured in the incident.
Hawaii News Now reached out to Skydive Kauai. An unnamed male employee over the phone disputed the report by KFD.
The employee claimed that the parachute jumpers exited the plane as normal when there was a line twist in their chute which caused them to land off course. He added there was never a “mechanical issue” reported on board the aircraft.
Additional details were not immediately available.
