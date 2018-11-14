Hawaii’s Smolka re-signs with UFC, makes return Nov. 24th

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former UFC veteran and Kapolei native Louis Smolka is making his return to the Octagon later this month at UFC Fight Night 141.
Smolka will meet Sumudaerji, a 22-year-old MMA fighter making his UFC debut, on November 24th in Beijing.
Smolka, who previously fought 10 times with the UFC amassing a 5-5 record, was cut after a string of four-straight defeats in the flyweight division. Since his release, Smolka has fought his way back to the UFC with back-to-back wis and finishes which earned him his new contract.
The fight will take place at bantamweight (135 pounds).
The entire card will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass.
