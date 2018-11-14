French police close probe into Interpol disappearance

In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov.8, 2018 people walk on the Interpol logo at the international police agency headquarters in Lyon, central France. French authorities say they have closed an investigation into the disappearance and subsequent detention in China of the former president of Interpol, and found no evidence to support his wife's claims that she got a threatening call in Chinese after he was picked up. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) (Laurent Cirpiani)