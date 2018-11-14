Free diver missing off Hawaii Island; authorities searching Kohala coast

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing free diver off Hawaii Island’s Kohala Coast.
Coast Guard officials say 44-year-old Guy Hermogila is believed to have last been free diving off Black Point in Kohala Monday night. He was reportedly diving for lobsters when he failed to return and his family contacted authorities.
Hawaii County first responders arrived on scene and found what is believed to have been Hermogila’s dive float and equipment bag still on the beach. A helicopter crew dispatched immediately to assist in the search.
The U.S. Coast Guard is working alongside Hawaii County rescuers to locate Hermogila. Other than the equipment on shore, there have been no signs of him in the water so far.
Hermogila is described as being in good physical condition and was last seen wearing a black swimsuit. Mariners in the area are on notice to keep an eye out for any signs of distress in the water.
Anyone with information on Hermogila’s whereabouts is asked to call Coast Guard officials at 808-842-2600.
This story will be updated.
