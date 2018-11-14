Flu season is here. Health officials urge getting vaccinated before flu activity ramps up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Flu season is upon us. But don’t worry, if you haven’t gotten your flu shot, it’s never too late to get vaccinated.
There are a lot of places across the state offering flu shots at little to no cost with proof of health insurance.
The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older.
People at high risk of flu complications — young children, older people, pregnant women and people with certain chronic health conditions — are especially encouraged.
The flu shot can not only help prevent illness, it can also decrease the risk of severe illness, which can result in hospitalizations and death. Last flu season, there were 526 deaths statewide attributed to either pneumonia and influenza.
Experts say every flu season is different because the influenza viruses are constantly changing, meaning the body’s immune system may not have the defenses it needs to protect against the new season’s circulating viruses.
The changes in the viruses is the main reason why people can get the flu more than one time.
The most effective way to prevent getting sick with the flu is to be vaccinated with the influenza vaccine every year.
The DOH also recommends other flu prevention strategies, including staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and washing hands frequently.
