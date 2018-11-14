Drier Trend Wednesday and Thursday, Surf in the Country

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here's your weather for your middle of the week Wednesday! First things you'll notice is our winds slowing down; the other is that it will be relatively dry and sunny today and tomorrow with some limited afternoon clouds over the interior sections. We can't completely rule out a shower or two, but what ever rains we see should be light.
Winds ramp up again on Thursday night into Friday and will remain breezy thru the weekend.
Weather for the Weekend? It will be wet as more rain is likely; we have an upper level disturbance treks closer to the state. Weather models are looking like the rains may become more widespread for our weekend IF the upper level disturbance gets close to the state. It could be especially wet for the windward and mauka sections with some locally heavy showers starting later Friday. All depends on how close the disturbance gets to the Hawaiian Islands.
Surf? 12-16 today with that rising North-Northwest swell; there is a High Surf Advisory that will likely go into affect starting at noon today till 6pm tonight. That swell peaks tonight, subsides Thursday with a reinforcing northwest swell Thursday night that will boost the surf back towards advisory levels. A smaller north swell will reinforce the decaying swell over the weekend. East side will get bigger with the trade wind swell this weekend, but not above advisory levels. Small stuff in the town spots in the forecast. Have a great rest of the week!
