Deck the halls! City harvests 80-foot Norfolk Pine for annual holiday tree

KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as the City and County of Honolulu has begun preparing for the 2018 holiday season.
On Tuesday, crews cut a massive Norfolk Pine tree that was donated by Olomana School which will be used as the city’s shining centerpiece in the annual Honolulu City Lights celebration.
The tree is estimated to be more than 40 years old and measures 24-inches in diameter and 80-feet tall.
It was trucked over from the Kailua campus into the city where it will be hoisted to full glory in front of Honolulu Hale. There, it will be decked out in lights and colorful ornaments, and illuminated on Dec. 1 before the start of the city’s holiday electric lights parade.
Heading to the parade? Here’s what you need to know.
As the holiday season nears, stay with Hawaii News Now for details on community events and holiday hours for major malls. Be sure to share your holiday photos with the hashtag #HNNHolidays2018.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.