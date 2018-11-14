Dangerous 2 days in Maui waters leaves 1 dead, another critically inured

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Fire Department responded to two separate incidents in Maui waters since Sunday.
There was an apparent drowning that left a Texas visitor dead Tuesday.
The Maui Fire Department said rescuers responded to the Bamboo Forrest in Kailua just before 2:30 p.m.
The 28-year-old man was reportedly swimming with a female companion across a murky pond when he went missing. Once crews were able to search the area, they found the man at the bottom of the pond in approximately six feet of water.
Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
Prior to this incident, emergency crews were called out around 2:45 p.m. Sunday to a near drowning at DT Flemming Beach in Honokahua.
Officials said a man in the water lost consciousness and was being helped by bystanders.
He was brought to shore where life-saving efforts continued and a pulse was regained.
MFD said he was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a suspected spinal injury.
The man is reported to be a 54-year-old visitor from Washington State.
