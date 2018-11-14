‘Bows playing for ‘self-pride’ ahead of final homestand

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In their last homestand of the season, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is playing for more than just wins or losses.
“Self-pride,” said head coach Robyn Ah Mow-Santos. “You’re an athlete and just playing it out all the way until it’s done. So whether we’re gonna make it (NCAA Tournament) or not gonna make it, you just gotta have pride in yourself and pride in what you represent and want to play hard.”
Despite having an impressive 12-2 record in Big West Conference play this season, Hawaii’s slow start to the season has come back to haunt them.
While there remains an outside chance that the Wahine receive a berth to the NCAA Tournament with two wins this weekend and a bit of luck, Ah Mow-Santos wants her team to play as if this is the last weekend of the season. Because in some ways, it really is.
“I think we just need to take care of business,” said senior libero Tita Akiu. “Keeping the end goal in mind, hopefully being able to make...taking every opportunity to be able to make the tournament, it’s just being able to come in, take care of business and celebrate after. Celebrating senior night.”
The ‘Bows will take on UC Davis this Thursday at the Stan Sheriff Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. HT. Senior night for Hawaii will take place on Friday, November 17th. For a full senior night preview, read more here.
