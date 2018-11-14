Authorities: Prosecuting Ohio massacre case could last years

Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk, right, speaks alongside Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader, left, during a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Waverly, Ohio, to discuss developments into the slayings of eight members of one family in rural Ohio two years ago. A family of four was arrested Tuesday, the first break in a case that left a community reeling and surviving family members wondering if answers would ever come. Arrested were four members of the Wagner family, who lived near the scenes of the killing about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Columbus. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (AP)