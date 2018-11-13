Everyone knows him as the man who attacked Nancy Kerrigan. He’s asking you to take another look

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In 1994, Shane Stant was the hitman hired by Tonya Harding’s camp to injure U.S. figure skater Nancy Kerrigan in a plot to keep her out of the Olympic Games.
Stant clubbed Kerrigan in the knee with a collapsible baton.
"To be hated all over was difficult," he said.
Stant served prison time for the attack. After his release from an Oregon jail, he kept a low profile and avoided interviews.
“Every year at the same time in January they would be trying to track me down. I just basically disappeared for a long time,” he said.
His story is now told in"My Hero's Shadow," a documentary film at the Hawaii International Film Festival.
It details Stant’s ties to Hawaii through his relationship with his sister, Maile. She’s 20 years younger than her brother.
And she sees Stant, for all his flaws, as a father figure.
“My dad passed away when I was 6 years old. He filled that role," she said. “Then when I needed a big brother he was there for that role. My brother’s my best friend, too.”
Stant, 47, said he finally went public because of his sister’s desire to learn about his past and present.
“She’s really the reason that I ended up doing it,” he said.
Well-known Hawaii musician Justin Young heard about Maile’s mission. He decided to do the documentary to show the public the other side of Stant’s life.
“I hope the audience goes away maybe taking a second before they pass judgment on people, and look at the totality of their life and what they contributed, and not just one incident,” he said.
The documentary covers the Kerrigan attack, Stant's devotion to his sibling, and his quest to be a better man.
He now lives in Southern California, where he owns a small business.
"If you look at it from the right perspective, then you can really do something great with something that was bad," he said.
Added his sister, “I would like people to walk away with the question: what a hero means to them."
“My Hero;s Shadow” will be shown Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the Regal Dole Cannery theaters.
