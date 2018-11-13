Waterline break shuts down Central Ave. in Wailuku

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A waterline break in Wailuku has shut down a portion of Central Avenue on Tuesday, officials on Maui said.
The break to the 6-inch line happened sometime Monday night.
Department of Water Supply officials said customers will experience low water pressure in various areas of Wailuku as repair work continues.
Customers are asked to conserve water for the day.
Central Avenue is closed from Wells Street to Vineyard Street.
It’s not clear when the road will reopen.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.