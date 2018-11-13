Walmart commits to hiring more veterans and military spouses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Walmart has launched a new initiative to hire the spouses of active military personnel, recognizing them as ‘unsung heroes.’
The company says it wants to help lower the 26 percent unemployment rate among military wives and husbands.
The latest initiative is in alignment with the 2013 Veterans Welcome Home commitment made by Walmart, which aims to take on 250,000 military veterans to the Walmart team by 2020. It’s a goal the company is on track to surpass next year.
“We applaud Walmart’s commitment to supporting our veterans in the civilian workforce,” said Chamber of Commerce Hawaii President & CEO Sherry Menor-McNamara.
“Our veterans bring key skill assets to the workforce that can greatly aid businesses in Hawaii and across the nation. In addition to bringing valuable technical skills, veterans hold a high level of leadership ability, respect, integrity, reliability and working as team members,” Menor-McNamara added. \
Locally, Walmart has hired roughly 518 veterans to date since the start of initiative.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.