This big box store wants you to skip dinner and fill up on Thanksgiving samples

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Who said there’s no such thing as a free lunch — or dinner?
Sam’s Club has announced a series of tasting events centered around — what else? — free samples.
The “The Taste of Sam’s Club” samplings run from Friday through Nov. 21.
The chain said each club will offer at least 12 stations of free samples each day (or about twice the normal number).
Sam’s Club said the samples include “Thanksgiving classics like turkey, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese and pumpkin pie to lobster bisque, La Croix and sweets.”
