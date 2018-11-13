Sporting their red, white and blue, hundreds line Wahiawa thoroughfare for Veterans Day parade

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Steven Butler showed up with his family ― and wearing his red, white and blue ― for the 72nd Wahiawa Lions Veterans Day parade on Monday.
“I’m out here because this is our regular spot, we make it a habit,” Butler said, wearing a white cowboy hat, a red shirt, and blue shorts. “This is my family over here and we’re here to support our country. Thank you, vets!”
The Butlers were among hundreds of families that lined California Avenue for the parade, a tradition in the community. Spectators brought their beach chairs and wore patriotic gear as they waved American flags.
One veteran who served in Korea and Vietnam made it a point to stand up from his wheelchair and salute the American flag every time service members walked through the parade with one.
“We just came to sit down and enjoy,” he said. “Thank goodness. Hallelujah, hallelujah.”
The parade, sponsored by the Wahiawa Lions Club, started at Kaala Elementary School and ended with a keynote speaker at Wahiawa District Park.
Nancy Franklin-Pagaduan showed up to support veterans and her nephew, who is currently serving in the Navy.
“It celebrates the people who protect our country,” Franklin-Pagaduan said. “And that’s a good thing.”
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.