Public invited to weigh in on controversial bioenergy plant on Hawaii Island

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state will hold a meeting on the controversial Hu Honua Bioenergy plant being built on the Big Island.
The plant is being built on a cliff above the coastline at Pepeekeo.
Department of Health officials are holding the meeting to address public concerns about the plant.
Some are concerned over the environmental impact from chemicals that will be used at the plant along with waste produced.
The meeting will take place on Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. till noon at the ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center of Hawai‘i Moanahoku Hall at 600 Imiloa Place in Hilo. A public hearing will follow at 1 p.m.
The community will have the chance to ask questions as well as weigh in on the project.
According to a report by the Hawaii Tribune-Herald, the power plant will have a capacity of 30 megawatts and will burn wood chips from eucalyptus trees harvested on the island to produce steam.
Project developers are hoping to finish the project by the end of the year.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.