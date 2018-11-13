Man in serious condition after Nimitz Highway pedestrian accident

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - According to paramedics, a man in his 50s was taken to a hospital in serious condition following a pedestrian accident Monday night.
The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Nimitz Highway near the Sand Island Access Road.
Emergency crews responded and shut down all westbound lanes of Nimitz highway for about 50 minutes to investigate. Around 7:30 p.m., all lanes were reopened, according to HPD.
The man hit was hospitalized with injuries to his head, body, arms and legs.
Other details or factors of the crash are unknown at this time.
