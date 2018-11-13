Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis identified as former Hawaii resident

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A man who was shot and killed by a police officer in Minneapolis last week has been identified as 36-year-old Travis Jordan, a former Hawaii resident.
Minneapolis police say Jordan, who was armed, was shot outside a home on Friday after officers responded to reports that he was suicidal.
According to a 911 dispatch transcript released Sunday, the caller said he had been having “a lot of suicidal thoughts” because he was suffering from depression and anxiety.
“I called him back, asked if he was okay, he said, he was crying to me today saying he doesn’t want to live, he doesn’t even think about his future anymore,” the caller said.
The Medical Examiner’s Office said Jordan died from multiple gunshot wounds.
A funeral home in Minneapolis said Jordan, also known as TJ, was born in Honolulu and graduated from Kaimuki High School, then went to Kapiolani Community College.
Growing up in the islands, he also enjoyed surfing.
After school, he started working in the food and beverage industry and later moved to Minneapolis in 2012, working at various bars and restaurants as a mixologist.
According to local media reports, Jordan was living with another man who also worked in the hospitality industry, along with that man’s wife.
