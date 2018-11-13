Light winds and big surf on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will deliver passing low clouds and just a few brief showers to windward slopes and coasts through Tuesday. Winds will weaken Tuesday night into Wednesday, with mostly dry conditions prevailing. Trade winds will strengthen again on Thursday, and remain breezy into the weekend, likely bringing increased windward showers. Rainfall may become more widespread over the weekend as an upper-level low develops near the islands. Periods of high clouds are expected the next couple of days, potentially becoming quite thick at times.
The current north swell will continue to subside through Tuesday. This swell will be taken over on Tuesday by a north-northwest swell with a max height of 7 feet and a 14 second period. Expect this swell to peak Tuesday night into Wednesday, and surf will likely reach advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores, potentially as early as Tuesday. So far, there is no signs of this swell.
A reinforcing northwest swell with a 8 foot swell and a 14 second period, is slated to arrive Thursday night into Friday. This means potential high surf for the north and west facing shores once more. A smaller north swell will help reinforce this decaying NW swell over the weekend.
Surf along east facing shores will be on the rise as well as the trades becomes locally strong between Thursday and Friday. Surf, though will be below advisory levels. The south facing shores will continue to feel a small background southerly swell during the forecast period.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.