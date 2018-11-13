Light winds and big surf on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will deliver passing low clouds and just a few brief showers to windward slopes and coasts through Tuesday. Winds will weaken Tuesday night into Wednesday, with mostly dry conditions prevailing. Trade winds will strengthen again on Thursday, and remain breezy into the weekend, likely bringing increased windward showers. Rainfall may become more widespread over the weekend as an upper-level low develops near the islands. Periods of high clouds are expected the next couple of days, potentially becoming quite thick at times.