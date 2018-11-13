High school programs to develop leadership skills for students

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This month, we’re speaking to the next generation of leaders about how they’re going to make Hawaii a better place to live.
Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders (CTL), is an organization that is helping many students learn how to be leaders in their communities.
Students in the programs are taught to follow five leadership practices. Two of those practices are to inspire or empower others to act and encourage the heart.
CTL says they offer many high school programs to empower the next generation of leaders.
For more information about the programs, visit CenterForTomorrowsLeaders.org.
