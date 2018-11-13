HFD’s fire investigator looking into Haleiwa house fire

HALEIWA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters responded to a house fire on Oahu’s North Shore Monday afternoon.
The fire remains under investigation, but the Honolulu Fire Department says preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured in the fire.
It happened at a home on Haleiwa Road around 3:30 p.m. HFD responded with six units and 19 personnel.
Firefighters began battling the flames and had it fully extinguished just after 4:15 p.m.
The fire investigator is combing the scene to locate a possible cause.
Other details were not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.