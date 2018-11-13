HFD extinguishes 2-alarm house fire in Kaneohe

KANEOHE (HawaiiNewsNow) - After battling a house fire on Oahu’s North Shore, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire on the windward side Monday night.
The second fire was located at the Pu’u Ali’i town homes on Ali’ianela Place. The fire started around 5:45 p.m.
HFD responded with eight units staffed with 30 personnel.
Upon their arrival, they found a single-story structure with smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building. Video sent to Hawaii News Now showed bright orange flames clearly visible in the complex.
HFD says no one was home at the time the fire broke out.
It was fully extinguished by 7:20 p.m. No other neighboring buildings were damaged.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
