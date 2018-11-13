Hawaiian Airlines hikes checked bag fees, matching mainland carriers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re flying to the mainland with Hawaiian Airlines in the near future, expect to pay a little more if you plan on checking in any bags.
Hawaiian announced Tuesday that it’s hiking its checked bag fees for North America flights by $5 to $30 for the first bag and $40 for the second.
The change is effective with tickets purchased or voluntarily changed starting Tuesday, and does not apply to neighbor island flights.
There are also no changes for HawaiianMiles members and Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard primary card members who have special allowances.
Guests flying internationally may also still check two bags at no charge.
The last time Hawaiian changed bag fees was in 2012.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.