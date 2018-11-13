Former Hawaii residents in CA on edge as wildfires rage on, leaving rising death toll in their wake

CALIFORNIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the wildfires continue to burn across Southern California, former Hawaii residents who now live in the area say they’re on edge — and waiting to see what the flames will do next.
At least 42 people were confirmed dead in the wildfire that turned the Northern California town of Paradise and outlying areas into hell on earth, making it the deadliest blaze in state history.
The search for bodies continued Monday.
Maui native Whitney Beck lives 10 minutes from Thousand Oaks, where a gunman shot and killed 12 people at a country music bar last week Wednesday.
On Thursday, Beck says she attended a procession for the police officer who was killed in the mass shooting, and when she got home, she says she was told she had to evacuate.
"All of a sudden (firefighters) were coming around on the loud speaker, saying you got to get out. It's time to evacuate," Beck recalled. "I literally ransacked my house. I grabbed every picture on the wall. Anything that had sentimental value."
The Baldwin High School grad says she grabbed her son and her late husband’s ashes, then sat in traffic as residents began evacuating the area.
“It took me an hour to drive two miles. You just saw these fire trucks going into this dark cloud. Just the anxiety of it all and not knowing is your house going to make it. Is everything going to be gone,” Beck said.
Beck says while she was allowed to return home on Saturday, her car is still packed and ready to go, just in case.
"It's been lots of sleepless nights. Everyone is still on high alert right now. There's just so much grief and sadness all around this community that its just hard to know which (crises) do you focus on," said Beck.
Former Oahu resident Chauntel Busche, who lost her home in Paradise, says the last few days have been a nightmare, especially with the holidays right around the corner.
"Just seeing my family hurting and almost losing them. We had so many plans of getting together, having family fly in from Hawaii. My mother was actually supposed to move here," Busche said.
Busche says the smoke in the area has been so bad, she decided to take her children up to Oregon for some fresh air.
She says there's still no word of when they'll be able to go back to their property or if there will even be a town to return to.
"They are finding a lot of deceased people and there are still people in the hundreds that are missing. Even if they are able to rebuild, we're looking at years of not being able to go back there," Busche said.
The Hawaii Red Cross says one of its nurse volunteers from the Big Island deployed Sunday to help residents there with health care needs.
The organization says other local volunteers are on standby.
