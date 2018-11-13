In stunning development, judge drops sex trafficking, other charges against former death row inmate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a stunning development, a death row exoneree who prosecutors alleged wanted to build his own prostitution empire in Hawaii walked out of Honolulu federal court on Tuesday a free man.
Federal Judge Susan Mollway dropped all charges against Isaiah McCoy, who alleged law enforcement and prosecutorial misconduct and claimed evidence against him was illegally obtained.
McCoy, who represented himself in court, also said evidence was not made available to him to defend himself in court.
Prosecutors in the case were not immediately available to respond, and did not explain in court their decision to ask that the charges against McCoy be dropped.
The decision to drop charges in the middle of the case is a major black eye for the prosecution, which had sought to paint McCoy as mastermind behind a plan to develop a major prostitution ring in the islands.
After walking out of federal court on Tuesday, McCoy told Hawaii News Now that he had been framed for speaking out and plans to file a false arrest lawsuit against the government.
McCoy had been charged in an expansive federal case, and was facing seven counts, including forced sex trafficking, threatening witnesses and fraud.
His wife, Tawana Roberts, an Army sergeant was charged with prostitution. The charges against Roberts were dropped earlier this year after similar problems with evidence not being turned over to the defense were raised.
McCoy first made headlines in the islands in September 2017, when he was arrested as part of a Honolulu raid as police investigated a murder.
McCoy insisted that he and his friend, accused gunman Jordan Smith, were innocent. The murder trial against Smith ended in a hung jury earlier this year.
In an interview with Hawaii News Now last year, McCoy said police and prosecutors targeted him and his associates because they are African American.
Two years ago, before moving to Hawaii, McCoy successfully argued his way off death row in Delaware.
Read more:
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.