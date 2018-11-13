Biki hits a milestone in one month with expansion on the horizon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the month of October, the number of Biki rides soared.
A total of 100,954 Biki rides were taken last month, which shows a major increase in ridership compared to one year ago. Specifically, it’s a 62 percent increase compared to October 2017.
Biki executives say they are pleased with the steady growth of the service.
"This progress demonstrates that both Honolulu residents and visitors are seeing the benefits of Biki and that it’s a viable transportation option for short trips around town,” said Todd Boulanger, executive director of Bikeshare Hawaii.
“As reported in our member survey earlier this year, 50 percent reported that they drive and carpool less often since becoming a member, thus helping to ease the pressure on the City’s parking and street resources," Boulanger said.
Biki launched in Honolulu on June 28, 2017. Since then, a total of more than 1 million rides were taken on Honolulu streets.
The single busiest day was Aug. 17, which saw 4,081 rides.
And good news for bicyclists: Biki is not done growing yet.
The service plans to continue expansion with the addition of 30 new stations and 300 bikes by the end of 2018. The next areas Biki will likely hit include Dole Cannery in Iwilei, Makiki and six spots around UH Manoa.
