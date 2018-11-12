Yummy! 200 public schools to enjoy special Thanksgiving treat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some public school students will get a special holiday treat with a local twist this month.
In place of a Thanksgiving classic, 200 cafeterias across the state will serve Okinawan sweet potato pie to its students.
The Okinawan sweet potatoes were grown on the Big Island.
“This is the first time we’ll be including local Okinawan sweet potatoes from the Big Island in students' meals,” says Dexter Kishida, Farm to School coordinator, School Food Services Branch. “We wanted to create a local spin-off of the traditional pumpkin pie that many enjoy during Thanksgiving.”
The recipe was created by Keolu Elementary School Cafeteria Manager Edita Montgomery and her staff.
“It’s an honor to be a part of the Aina Pono program as we transform student meals and incorporate more locally grown ingredients," Montgomery said.
This special dessert is a part of the November’s Aina Pono: Harvest of the Month program, which seeks to increase locally-grown food in student meals.
It’s part of the DOE’s effort to use more locally-grown food like bananas, papayas, pineapples and beef.
Sound yummy? Click here for the recipe.
