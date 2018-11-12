Veterans Monday calls for pleasant trade wind weather

After the front trekked over the island chain earlier this weekend, we are now left with cooler winds and temperatures (especially during the overnight hours). Classic trade winds are returning as we head into Veterans Monday. Just wanted to take a moment to thank all of the veterans for your service. We can’t show our gratitude enough. As we head into the new work week, pleasant trade winds will hold steady through Thursday. Models are hinting that we may have a wetter pattern by the end of the week into the weekend.
And after advisory-level surf, we are expecting surf to become smaller on Monday but it will still be fairly large in the country. Surf along north and west facing shores is expected to climb to advisory levels Tuesday through midweek as a large north-northwest swell fills in. This source will slowly ease into the second half of the week with moderate reinforcing northwest swells expected by the end of the week. Small background south and southwest swells will support small surf continuing through the week along south facing shores.
