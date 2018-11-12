Veterans Day memorials mark the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This Veteran’s day, bells rang out 21 times to mark 100 years since the end of WWI.
Across the nation bells sounded at 11 a.m. in honor of the centennial of the armistice during the 11th hour of the 11th day in the November 1918.
In Hawaii, special ceremonies were held at Pearl Harbor and the Waikiki Natatorium. Dozens came out to honor the lives lost.
“The bell tolling provides a solemn reminder of the sacrifice and service of veterans of WWI and all veterans bells will be tolled in communities across nation in places of worship, schools, town halls, public pavilions and cemeteries to mark the centennial of the armistice,” Daniel Martinez of the National Park Service said.
More than 5,500 soldiers from the Hawaii Guard were mobilized for active duty in WWI.
Unfortunately, more than 100 of them died in combat.
Sunday was also the perfect opportunity for Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell to discuss the Waikiki Natatorium, a landmark that was intended to serve as a war memorial, but has since fallen victim to neglect.
