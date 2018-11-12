Ursua named semifinalist for 2018 Biletnikoff Award

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since 2010, a Rainbow Warrior receiver has been selected as a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award.
John Ursua was one of 11 semifinalists from across the country selected for the 2018 Biletnikoff Award, recognizing the nation’s most outstanding receiver.
Ursua is the first Warrior since Greg Salas to be selected as a semifinalist and the fourth overall behind Chad Owens (2004) and Ashley Lelie (2001).
Through 11 games this season, Ursua has left his mark on each defense he’s gone up against.
He currently ranks in nation’s Top 10 in six categories.
- No. 1 in receiving touchdowns (15)
- No. 4 in receiving yards (1,161) and total touchdowns (16)
- No. 6 in receiving yards per game (105.5)
- No. 7 in total points scored (96)
- No. 9 in receptions per game (7.2)
Ursua has also eclipsed the 100-yard mark six times this season and was selected to the Associated Press Midseason All-America second team.
Three finalists will be selected on November 20 and the 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented live on December 6 on The Home Depot College Football Awards broadcast live on ESPN.
