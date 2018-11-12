Rainbow Wahine drops 3rd straight in 58-50 loss to San Diego

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine basketball team dropped its third-straight game to open the season in a 58-50 loss to San Diego on the road earlier today.
"We didn't show up physically or mentally," said head coach Laura Beeman in a statement. "A lot of things didn't go our way today, not to mention we didn't have our full roster. When we are at a disadvantage regarding having players injured, then that puts more on those who are playing and getting those minutes. We have to show up, and it didn't happen today."
Senior guard Leah Salanoa led the ‘Bows with 11 points while Tia Kanoa tallied eight points and eight assists.
As a team, Hawaii shot 40 percent from the field while San Diego shot 38 percent. USD did, however, dominate on the boards and grabbed 13 offensive rebounds.
"They were a lot bigger than us in the post," Beeman said. "But that isn't an excuse. If we would have done what we planned and what we needed to do, then the rebounds wouldn't have been lopsided. We have to continue to working on our rebounding, limiting our turnovers, and hitting our free throws."
The Wahine will now return home to take on Portland in the first game of a seven-game homestand at the Stan Sheriff Center on Friday, November 16th.
