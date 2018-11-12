North Texas shuts down Hawaii, 68-51

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a promising 2-0 start to the season, the Rainbow Warrior basketball team’s hopes at a perfect opening weekend of play were crushed by North Texas tonight, 68-51 at the Stan Sheriff Center.
North Texas scored seven unanswered points to open the game, jumping out to an early 17-4 lead. As the game played out, that lead would become insurmountable for Hawaii.
The Warriors shot 36.5 percent from the field and committed 17 turnovers.
Zigmars Raimo led Hawaii with 14 points and seven rebounds while his frontcourt partner Jack Purchase scored 10 points. For North Texas, Both Jorden Duffy and Jahmiah Simmons scored 13 apiece and Ryan Woolridge contributed 12 points as well.
North Texas had seven players score at least five points in the game.
Hawaii will look to rebound from tonight’s loss next Sunday against Northern Arizona.
