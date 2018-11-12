Music video pays tribute to Queen Lili‘uokalani on the 101st anniversary of her death

Official Video - No Liliʻuokalani This has been a project that I started at the beginning of my senior year of high school and has been in development since. It began simply as a rap that then evolved into this full length music video. This video is the result of where the state of this project is in now, but as all art is, it is still a work in progress. And I am not sure where the next phase is, but that is, too, all apart of the process. From the bottom of my heart, I thank everyone who was involved in the making of this. I could not have done it without you. Mahalo! Please SHARE SHARE SHARE in honor of our Queen! ——————————— A music video and mele dedicated to our last reigning Queen. Today marks the 101st anniversary of her death. This mele was inspired and derived from the opening number of the Tony Award winning Broadway musical, Hamilton, written by Lin Manuel Miranda. Mahalo to everyone who helped me see this vision through. This video was both recorded (audio) and filmed (video) over the course of four days. CREDITS Queen Liliʻuokalani MAMO ESERA Boy DAYLAN-BLAKE KALAʻI Dancers KĀʻEO CACHOLA KUʻUHIAPO JEONG Extras KĀʻEO CACHOLA CAMBRY CARENIO DIAMOND CARRIAGA CAYLA CARTER KAʻAU ESTRELLA KUʻUHIAPO JEONG EMERALD KALAʻI PEYTON KALAʻI HAYVEN KALAʻI RAYCEN KALAʻI JAIME PARK Hoʻopaʻa KUʻUHIAPO JEONG Sound & Vocalists SOUND SCULPTURE RECORDING KĀʻEO CACHOLA MAMO ESERA KYRA GOMES KUʻUHIAPO JEONG DAYLAN-BLAKE KALAʻI Props & Implements MAMO ESERA KALEHUA SIMEONA KAMEHAMEHA SCHOOLS Costumes MERRIE MONARCH FESTIVAL EMILY KAHELE Special Mahalo MERRIE MONARCH FESTIVAL LUANA KAWELU KAWENA KAWELU KALEHUA SIMEONA EMILY KAHELE LAYNE RICHARDS LEHUA VEINCENT ROBERTA BENNETT PIʻILANI KAʻAWALOA MĀLANI ALAMEDA SERENA POMROY CLYDE LOA MISTY CARTER ALEIA KEKAUALUA SAM BRADLEY RYAN YOUNG Nā Wahi LILIʻUOKALANI GARDENS KAMEHAMEHA STATUE AHUʻENA LEKELEKE BATTLE GROUNDS UNITED STATES POST OFFICE AND COURT HOUSE Video & Film RYAN YOUNG PRODUCTIONS