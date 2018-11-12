Music video pays tribute to Queen Lili‘uokalani on the 101st anniversary of her death

Daylan-Blake Kala‘i performs the rap he wrote to honor Queen Lili‘uokalani. (Image: Daylan-Blake Kalai)
By Pono Suganuma | November 11, 2018 at 3:18 PM HST - Updated November 11 at 3:18 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the 101st anniversary of Queen Liliuokalani’s death, a Hilo boy released a music video he created to honor her memory and tell her story.

The song is called “No Lili‘uokalani” and was written by 19-year-old Daylan-Blake Kala‘i.

Kala‘i began this project back in 2017 during his senior year at Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i campus.

He said he never felt so compelled to tell someone’s story and he believes he is still in the process of doing so.

“I don’t believe that this is over, as with all art, it is a continuous process of creation and discovery," Kala‘i said.

Kala‘i rewrote the lyrics to the song “Alexander Hamilton" from the Broadway Tony award-winning musical Hamilton, written and created by Lin Manuel-Miranda.

“I was very intrigued by how [Miranda] was able to tell American history through the hip-hop, rap genre,” said Kala‘i, an acting and musical theater student at New York University. “And knowing how successful it became, I thought, why can’t our culture be told through a genre that reaches the youth’s ear?”

Kala‘i drew on Lili‘uokalani’s history and experiences to create the tribute, which features vocal and rap elements in English and Hawaiian.

“My ultimate hope and goal while creating this project was mainly to just bring light to our Queen’s story. I just hope that this song with this genre, can help tell her story in a way that our generation and the ones to follow can remain attuned to,” he said.

And so for the past few years, Kala‘i just performed this rap in front of classmates at KS Hawai‘i and NYU. That is until, his mom insisted that he create a music video.

The finished music video took four days to complete and was filmed around the Big Island.

So far, the video has garnered more than 5,000 views on Facebook.

Official Video - No Liliʻuokalani This has been a project that I started at the beginning of my senior year of high school and has been in development since. It began simply as a rap that then evolved into this full length music video. This video is the result of where the state of this project is in now, but as all art is, it is still a work in progress. And I am not sure where the next phase is, but that is, too, all apart of the process. From the bottom of my heart, I thank everyone who was involved in the making of this. I could not have done it without you. Mahalo! Please SHARE SHARE SHARE in honor of our Queen! ——————————— A music video and mele dedicated to our last reigning Queen. Today marks the 101st anniversary of her death. This mele was inspired and derived from the opening number of the Tony Award winning Broadway musical, Hamilton, written by Lin Manuel Miranda. Mahalo to everyone who helped me see this vision through. This video was both recorded (audio) and filmed (video) over the course of four days. CREDITS Queen Liliʻuokalani MAMO ESERA Boy DAYLAN-BLAKE KALAʻI Dancers KĀʻEO CACHOLA KUʻUHIAPO JEONG Extras KĀʻEO CACHOLA CAMBRY CARENIO DIAMOND CARRIAGA CAYLA CARTER KAʻAU ESTRELLA KUʻUHIAPO JEONG EMERALD KALAʻI PEYTON KALAʻI HAYVEN KALAʻI RAYCEN KALAʻI JAIME PARK Hoʻopaʻa KUʻUHIAPO JEONG Sound & Vocalists SOUND SCULPTURE RECORDING KĀʻEO CACHOLA MAMO ESERA KYRA GOMES KUʻUHIAPO JEONG DAYLAN-BLAKE KALAʻI Props & Implements MAMO ESERA KALEHUA SIMEONA KAMEHAMEHA SCHOOLS Costumes MERRIE MONARCH FESTIVAL EMILY KAHELE Special Mahalo MERRIE MONARCH FESTIVAL LUANA KAWELU KAWENA KAWELU KALEHUA SIMEONA EMILY KAHELE LAYNE RICHARDS LEHUA VEINCENT ROBERTA BENNETT PIʻILANI KAʻAWALOA MĀLANI ALAMEDA SERENA POMROY CLYDE LOA MISTY CARTER ALEIA KEKAUALUA SAM BRADLEY RYAN YOUNG Nā Wahi LILIʻUOKALANI GARDENS KAMEHAMEHA STATUE AHUʻENA LEKELEKE BATTLE GROUNDS UNITED STATES POST OFFICE AND COURT HOUSE Video & Film RYAN YOUNG PRODUCTIONS

Born on Sept. 2, 1838, Liliuokalani was the last sovereign monarch of the Kingdom of Hawaii. She died on Nov. 11, 1917.

