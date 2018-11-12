Music video pays tribute to Queen Lili‘uokalani on the 101st anniversary of her death

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the 101st anniversary of Queen Liliuokalani’s death, a Hilo boy released a music video he created to honor her memory and tell her story.
The song is called “No Lili‘uokalani” and was written by 19-year-old Daylan-Blake Kala‘i.
Kala‘i began this project back in 2017 during his senior year at Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i campus.
He said he never felt so compelled to tell someone’s story and he believes he is still in the process of doing so.
“I don’t believe that this is over, as with all art, it is a continuous process of creation and discovery," Kala‘i said.
Kala‘i rewrote the lyrics to the song “Alexander Hamilton" from the Broadway Tony award-winning musical Hamilton, written and created by Lin Manuel-Miranda.
“I was very intrigued by how [Miranda] was able to tell American history through the hip-hop, rap genre,” said Kala‘i, an acting and musical theater student at New York University. “And knowing how successful it became, I thought, why can’t our culture be told through a genre that reaches the youth’s ear?”
Kala‘i drew on Lili‘uokalani’s history and experiences to create the tribute, which features vocal and rap elements in English and Hawaiian.
“My ultimate hope and goal while creating this project was mainly to just bring light to our Queen’s story. I just hope that this song with this genre, can help tell her story in a way that our generation and the ones to follow can remain attuned to,” he said.
And so for the past few years, Kala‘i just performed this rap in front of classmates at KS Hawai‘i and NYU. That is until, his mom insisted that he create a music video.
The finished music video took four days to complete and was filmed around the Big Island.
So far, the video has garnered more than 5,000 views on Facebook.
Born on Sept. 2, 1838, Liliuokalani was the last sovereign monarch of the Kingdom of Hawaii. She died on Nov. 11, 1917.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.