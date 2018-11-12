If you’re looking for love, a new study says Pearl City is not the place

PEARL CITY (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re looking for love, Pearl City may not be the best place to look.
A new study from WalletHub ranks Pearl City as the fourth worst city in the nation for singles out of 180 cities across the nation.
Pearl City ranked near the bottom in percentage of singles, meaning there just are not a lot of single people to fall in love with.
The research looked at 34 factors including the number of single people, rent, cost of a movie, restaurants, beer and wine prices and nightlife options.
Pearl City wasn’t the only Hawaii city to be named in the WalletHub study.
Honolulu came in 16th place as one of the best cities for singles.
Meanwhile, the cities that topped the list for the best places to find love include Atlanta, GA; Denver, CO; and San Francisco, CA.
Following Pearl City at the very bottom of the list, Wallet Hub names Hialeah, FL; Pembroke Pines, FL; and Brownsville, TX as the worst cities for singles.
WalletHub says the average cost of a date is $102.
