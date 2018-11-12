For the first time in 114 years, more women will sit on the Maui County Council than men

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time, women will make up the majority on the Maui County Council since the council began meeting 114 years ago.
Kate Griffiths, chairwoman of the County Committee on the Status of Women, told Maui News that this is historic.
“We’ve never had this done before," Griffiths said. "It’s great seeing women rising up and taking leadership roles.”
The council will have six women and three men.
The woman who will sit on the council include: Natalie “Tasha” Kama, Kahului; Alice Lee, Wailuku,Waihee, Waikapu; Yuki Lei Sugimura, Upcountry; Kelly King, South Maui; Tamara Paltin, West Maui; and Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, Molokai.
This will also be the first time more than four women are on the council.
