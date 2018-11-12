City announces details about annual Honolulu City Lights Electrical Parade

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Time to start planning for the holidays! The City and County of Honolulu has announced details surrounding this year’s annual Honolulu City Lights Parade.
It will take place on Dec. 1 beginning at River Street around 6 p.m. Marchers, floats, bands and other participants will make their way through Downtown, past Honolulu Hale and end near Kawaiha’o Street. There, the public can view the brightly lit floats from many groups and organizations in the community.
Right before the start of the parade, the city will also illuminate the massive Christmas tree fronting Honolulu Hale.
Motorists are advised of the following traffic adjustments on the night of the parade:
- Makai-bound traffic on Maunakea Street from Beretania Street will be detoured eastbound to Pauahi Street.
- Bethel Street will be converted into a two-way street from Hotel Street to the Macy’s parking lot driveway.
- Traffic on Nu’uanu Avenue and Alakea Street will be allowed to cross King Street at selected break points in the parade.
- Bishop Street will be converted into a two-way street between Beretania Street and the Executive Centre parking lot driveway
In the hours leading up to the event, here are the closures that will be put in place:
- 11 a.m.: Left lane on King Street from Punchbowl Street to Kawaiaha‘o Street: Lane closure will be in effect until equipment set up is completed.
- 1:30 p.m.: Crowd-control barricades will be placed on both sides of King Street from Richards to Punchbowl streets. Trucks will be unloading barricades in lanes nearest the sidewalk.
- 3 p.m.: Crowd-control barricades will be placed on both sides of King Street from Punchbowl to South streets. Trucks will be unloading barricades in lanes nearest the sidewalk.
- 3 p.m.: Punchbowl Street closed between Beretania and King streets, for vendor booth and food truck set up, which will remain closed until 11 p.m. Makai-bound traffic will be detoured to Beretania Street.
- 3:30 p.m.: Curb lanes at ‘A‘ala Park on North King Street between Beretania and River streets, and Iwilei Road from Kūwili Street to King Street, will be closed for parade vehicle staging.
- 3:30 p.m.: Curb lanes on Iwilei Road from Kūwili Street to King Street will be closed for parade vehicle staging.
- 4:30 p.m.: Three mauka lanes on South King Street closed from Alapa‘i Street to Ward Avenue. Two left lanes on South Street closed from Kapi‘olani Boulevard to Queen Street.
- 5 p.m.: North King Street closed from Liliha/Dillingham intersection to River Street. Eastbound traffic on King Street will be detoured to Beretania Street.
- 5 p.m.: King Street between Punchbowl and Alapa’i/South streets will be closed. east-bound traffic on King Street will be detoured makai to Punchbowl Street. The King Street bus stop near the corner of Punchbowl Street will be relocated makai of the existing stop
Other surface streets may also be closed around the area. The parade is a highlight of the city every year with thousands expected to attend.
Parking will also not be allowed in the following locations on Sat. Dec. 1 from 1 p.m. to midnight:
- Punchbowl Street, both sides from Beretania Street to King Street
- Punchbowl Street, Ewa-side from King Street to Queen Street
- King Street, both sides from River Street to Ward Avenue
And on the following streets from 1 p.m. till 8 p.m. that same day:
- Beretania Street, both sides from River Street to North King Street •
- River Street, both sides from North Beretania Street to Hotel Street • Bethel Street, both sides from King Street to Pauahi Street.
Bus routes will also be altered. For additional information on the prade, call the Department of Customer Services at 808-768-3499.
