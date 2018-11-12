Calling all nature lovers: Haleakala National Park is looking for volunteers

MAUI COUNTY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Haleakala National Park is gathering volunteers for its invasive plant removal project this Saturday.
The project, called Waele ma Haleakala, runs on the first and third Saturday of each month.
Volunteers will remove small invasive plants like young pine trees from the Summit District of the park.
Those who complete 12 hours of community service will receive a one-year pass to Haleakala National Park, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, and Puuhonua o Honaunau.
Hand tools, gloves and other equipment will provided along with transportation to the site and training.
To volunteer, contact the Pacific Whale Foundation at 808-249-8811.
Keep in mind that volunteers must sign up by 7:30 a.m. on Friday and space is limited 11 people.
