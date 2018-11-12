Beautiful weather, big surf on the way

The current north swell will continue to gradually subside through Tuesday. A larger north-northwest swell with a peak 7 foot swell height and a 14 second period, is expected to fill in throughout the day Tuesday and peak Tuesday night into Wednesday. Surf will likely reach advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores, potentially as early as Tuesday. Then, the next significant pulse will be from the northwest, arriving Thursday night into Friday with a 8 foot swell clocked at 13 to 14 seconds. This is potential high surf advisory for the north and west shores as well. The south facing shores will continue to feel a small background southerly swell during the forecast period.