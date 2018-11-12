Aloha Bruno! Mars wraps up highly successful 24K Magic tour at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s no place like home — especially if you’re ending a world music tour.
When Hawaii’s own Bruno Mars announced his 24K Magic World Tour concert series would end at Aloha Stadium over five months ago, Hawaii fans went wild.
Thousands flooded ticket websites online or stood in line for hours at the Aloha Stadium box office to get their hands on tickets.
As anticipation built, Bruno’s homecoming was unmatched by any other big-ticket event at Aloha Stadium in recent years.
Selling out nearly 36,000 seats for three nights of shows, more than 100,000 fans are estimated to have attended the concerts. Hawaii News Now has reached out to stadium officials for the final count of fans who passed through the turnstiles.
But for the most part, Mars' performances were a hit with many who took to social media saying it was “best concert ever.”
After Saturday’s concert, Mars went on Twitter to say “Thank you Hawaii for an incredible night.”
During the three nights of concerts, no major problems were reported.
In fact, many fans reached out to Hawaii News Now saying things flowed smoothly from parking to traffic, to entering the gates and everything else (aside from long lines at the bathrooms, of course.)
Local entertainers The Green 808 and Common Kings also took the stage to open for the pop star, which was also a hit with fans.
And when John Cruz’s Island Style played over a slideshow of young Bruno’s life, it was a chicken skin moment that brought tears to fans and seemed to unite everyone in the stadium and beyond.
Following a successful concert series, it’s proof that Hawaii can host big names. In fact, many are already looking forward to concerts recently announced that will feature rapper Cardi B and Snoop Dogg in December.
Sunday’s was the final night of performances for Mars. What’s next for the local boy turned Grammy award winning artist? We’ll have to wait and see.
