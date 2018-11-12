About 2,000 gallons of wastewater spills near the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

About 2,000 gallons of wastewater spills near the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
An aerial view of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam/Naval Shipyard.
By HNN Staff | November 11, 2018 at 3:14 PM HST - Updated November 11 at 3:14 PM

PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (HawaiiNewsNow) - Navy officials reported Sunday a large wastewater spill adjacent to the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard facilities on base.

The Navy says the spill was reported around 7:10 a.m. near Bravo Pier 13.

Crews were immediately dispatched and found the 4-6 inch temporary bypass line had ruptured above ground.

An estimated 2,000 gallons spilled into an area storm drain which leads to the harbor.

Crews stopped the spill by 8:30 a.m. and began repairs and cleanup.

The Department of Health was also notified of the spill.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.