About 2,000 gallons of wastewater spills near the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (HawaiiNewsNow) - Navy officials reported Sunday a large wastewater spill adjacent to the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard facilities on base.
The Navy says the spill was reported around 7:10 a.m. near Bravo Pier 13.
Crews were immediately dispatched and found the 4-6 inch temporary bypass line had ruptured above ground.
An estimated 2,000 gallons spilled into an area storm drain which leads to the harbor.
Crews stopped the spill by 8:30 a.m. and began repairs and cleanup.
The Department of Health was also notified of the spill.
