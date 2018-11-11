Tagovailoa exits Alabama’s 24-0 win over Mississippi State with injury

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alabama continued its undefeated run earlier today, taking down No. 16 ranked Mississippi State 24-0. However, there was a bit of an injury scare for quarterback and Heisman Trophy front runner, Tua Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa has been playing with a knee brace on his right knee for the past few weeks but left today’s game in the second half after he was hit low by a Bulldogs defender right above his right knee.
The former Saint Louis quarterback did not return to the game, but was seen entering and leaving the sideline medical tent under his own weight while working out on an exercise bike while back up signal-caller Mac Jones took over under center.
Head coach Nick Saban said after the game that Tagovailoa, ““Got hit low a few times today…I think he’s okay.”
Next up for Alabama is a game against the Citadel. It’s a great opportunity for Tua to get some rest before a huge game against Auburn to end the regular season.
Before exiting Saturday’s exit, Tagovailoa threw for 164 yards on 14-of-21 passing, scoring a touchdown while throwing just his second interception on the season.
Next up for Alabama is Citadel next Saturday.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.