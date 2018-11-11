Roosevelt advances to DII semi final with 20-7 win over PAC-5

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Cinderella Story for PAC-5 is over as the Wolf Pack lost to Roosevelt 20-7 tonight in the Dii quarterfinal. With the win, the Rough Riders will now advance to take on Lahainaluna on the road in the DII semi finals.
Roosevelt Sky Ogata steadied the ship for the Rough Riders, throwing 128 yards on 9-of-15 while extending plays for his playmakers in the backfield. Running back Mitchell Camacho opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 24-yard run, but pulled up with an apparent abdominal injury after he crossed into the end zone.
Camacho ran for 44 yards on just two carries before exiting the game.
The Rough Riders defense made life difficult for PAC-5 for the duration of the first half, pitching a shutout until the the final minute of the third quarter when quarterback Rocket Uechi found Angelo Coluccio on a 16-yard touchdown reception.
But Roosevelt wouldn’t let PAC-5 get any closer as running back Keneke Gusman plunged his way into the end zone on a seven-yard run to extend the lead to 20-7.
Roosevelt will travel to Lahainaluna for a semi final showdown on Saturday, November 17th.
