Rainbow Warriors make light work of Humboldt State, 90-54

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Make that two wins in two nights for the Rainbow Warrior basketball team as Hawaii cruised to a 90-54 victory over Humboldt State tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The ‘Bows took an early lead thanks to superior perimeter defense, limiting Humboldt State to to just 17 percent from deep on the night. On the other side of the court, Hawaii shot an impressive 43 percent from three-point territory, converting 45 percent of shots from the floor.
Humboldt State trailed 47-21 at the half, but showed some signs of life early in the second period of play when Jackson Strong sunk two-consecutive three-pointers to wake up Hawaii’s defense. Strong would go on to shoot just 3-of-10 from deep, leading the visitors with 13 points.
As for the Warriors, they got contributions off the bench from just about everyone as Eddie Stansberry tallied 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting, all coming from downtown. Jack Purchase poured in 15 points of his own while Brocke Stepteau scored 13 points.
Zigmars Raimo ,for the second-straight night, hit the boards hard and grabbed 12 rebounds to go along with seven points.
Next for Hawaii will be a showdown against North Texas Sunday night at the Stan Sheriff Center. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. HT.
