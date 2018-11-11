Mariota leads Titans to 34-10 upset win over Patriots

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Who could’ve seen this one coming?
The Tennessee Titans, who hadn’t beaten the New England Patriots since 2002, played host to Tom Brady and the rest of the Patriots today at home and beat down last year’s Super Bowl runner-ups 34-10 in a dominant showing.
Tennessee opened the scoring early after an impressive 58-yard kickoff return set up a four-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota to Jonnu Smith.
And from that point on, the game belonged to the Titans.
Running back Derrick Henry ran for 58 yards and scored two touchdowns while wide receiver Corey Davis had another good outing, scoring a touchdown to go along with his 126 receiving yards.
As for Mariota, he shined.
The former Saint Louis standout threw for 228 yards on 16-of-24 passing with two touchdowns. He also rushed for 21 yards and caught a pass for 21 yards as well.
Brady threw for 21-of-41 for 254 yards with zero touchdowns. He was actually pulled from the game in the fourth quarter in favor of backup Brian Hoyer.
The Titans are now 5-4 on the season
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.