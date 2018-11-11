Los Angeles Rams to play 2019 NFL preseason game at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Los Angeles Rams' 2019 preseason schedule officially includes a stop on Oahu.
The Rams ran a scoreboard promotion in the first half of their Sunday game against Seattle Seahawks today that revealed a NFL preseason game at Aloha Stadium next fall, according to NFL.com.
“We are pleased to join with the Hawaii Tourism Authority to develop opportunities for Rams fans to express their support both in Los Angeles and in Hawaii all year round,” Los Angeles Rams EVP, business operations Jamie Reigle said in a press release. “We look forward to bringing NFL football back to Hawaii and hosting the first preseason game there in more than four decades. The game will be the centerpiece of a partnership aimed at strengthening the ties between the two regions and showcasing Hawaii’s virtues as a premier tourist destination.”
The date and other game details, including an opponent, will be announced at a later date.
In August, Hawaii Tourism Authority unanimously approved the Los Angeles Rams playing a preseason game at Aloha Stadium in 2019.
