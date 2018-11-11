Front moving through the state with brisk winds and scattered showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front over Maui County will continue to slowly move down the island chain through Sunday. Rainfall along the front will be focused over windward and north facing slopes, while leeward areas experience passing showers. A dry, somewhat cool, and breezy northeasterly flow will fill in behind the front. A trade wind weather pattern will then dominate through the first half of the work week as high pressure passes by north of the state. Winds will become lighter later in the week with an uptick in shower activity becoming a possibility.