Front moving through the state with brisk winds and scattered showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front over Maui County will continue to slowly move down the island chain through Sunday. Rainfall along the front will be focused over windward and north facing slopes, while leeward areas experience passing showers. A dry, somewhat cool, and breezy northeasterly flow will fill in behind the front. A trade wind weather pattern will then dominate through the first half of the work week as high pressure passes by north of the state. Winds will become lighter later in the week with an uptick in shower activity becoming a possibility.
Surf along north facing shores will lower Monday, likely below advisory levels, then rise once again Tuesday through midweek as another north-northwest swell fills in. Surf will likely exceed the advisory levels for north and west facing shores late Tuesday, then hold through Wednesday before slowly easing through the second half of the week. A return of choppy short-period surf is anticipated early next week as the trades return. Small background south and southwest swells will support small surf continuing through the upcoming week along south facing shores.
