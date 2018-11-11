Dangerous flooding along Hana Hwy. causes multiple landslides

EAST MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - In East Maui, community members were out warning tourists and locals to stay off Hana Highway Saturday as flood waters covered parts of the narrow, winding road.
Downpours caused dangerous flooding along Hana Highway Saturday afternoon.
The National Weather Service canceled the flash flood advisory for Maui at 8 p.m.
However, several areas along the treacherous road were shut down Saturday afternoon due to heavy showers.
The Hawaii Department of Transportation reported at 7 p.m. that one lane on Hana Highway is blocked near mile marker 22 due to a landslide.
State crews responded to nine landslides between mile markers 7 and 22.
Crews cleared a fallen tree that was blocking both lanes of Hana Highway at mile marker 21.
This story will be updated.
