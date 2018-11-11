Crews work to repair 6-inch water main break in Kahala

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews from the Board of Water Supply are working to repair a 6-inch water main break on Kealaolu Avenue in Kahala Sunday morning.
The break left 22 homes without water, so a water wagon is stationed at 951 Kealaolu Avenue.
Officers with the Honolulu Police Department reported the break early Sunday morning.
The Ewa-bound side of the roadway is closed between Aukai Avenue and Farmers Road.
Motorists should exercise caution when driving in the area.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.