Coders seek to crack sustainability issues in annual challenge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Teams in the third Hawaii Annual Code Challenge presented their solutions to the judges at the East-West Center Saturday.
This year, the challenges centered on sustainability goals focusing on social, economic and environmental factors.
The hackathon-inspired competition was open to everyone from students to amateurs to professionals.
The event is designed to engage the community in modernizing state functions and services and support IT workforce development.
“It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come in three years,” Governor David Ige said. “I think the quality of the projects and the challenges presented really says a lot about who you are and your engagement.”
Several state departments and agencies challenged participants to identify innovative ways to promote a more effective, efficient and open government.
The event takes place over a multi-week time frame to promote sustainable solutions.
