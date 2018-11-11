Bruno Mars fans, good news! Clear skies expected for this weekends concerts

Mars opened to thousands at a packed Aloha Stadium Thursday night. (Image: Christy Jenna Rios)
By HNN Staff | November 10, 2018 at 2:31 PM HST - Updated November 10 at 3:13 PM

HALAWA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The thousands of Bruno Mars fans heading to Aloha Stadium will likely be treated to not just a great show, but pretty good weather as well.

Despite Friday’s heavy rain over parts of Oahu, the front that brought the unstable weather to the state is moving down the island chain and has advanced to Maui County and Hawaii Island later this evening, which means clear skies and more stable weather for the Saturday and Sunday night concerts at Aloha Stadium.

In fact, you might want to pack a jacket as the dry cool weather could dip into the low 70s.

Mars opened to a crowd of roughly 36,000 adoring fans Thursday night with a thrilling, energy-filled show at Aloha Stadium complete with fireworks and all.

This weekend his shows will continue Saturday and Sunday night. As a reminder to those going: plan ahead.

Many concert goers who attended Thursday’s concert said there were no major hassles in terms of traffic or getting into the stadium.

Many utilized the shuttle services options to the stadium. More info on that can be found by clicking here.

